Lawrence Mambert, 85, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on December 8, 2018 with loving family by his side. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.

Gary Douglas Bonar, 79, of Buhl passed away Sunday, December 9, 2018 at his home in Buhl. Services are pending and will be announced by Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Lois Jean Scovil Bowcut, 87, of Burley, passed away at home in Burley on December 9, 2018. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, Idaho.

Afton Johnson, 97, a resident of Rexburg and formerly of Gooding, passed away on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at the Rexburg Care and Rehabilitation Center in Rexburg. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Sandi Kay Nice, 49, of Filer died Saturday, December 8, 2018 at her home. Services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Mary Falconburg, 85, of Jerome died Sunday, December 9, 2018 at a local care center. Services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

