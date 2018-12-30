Try 1 month for 99¢

Cleo B. Thompson, a 93-year-old Burley resident, passed away, Dec. 29, 2018 at Countryside Care & Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Delmas Varva Beaver, an 82-year-old Paul resident, passed away, Dec. 29, 2018 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral services will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Lisa Billodeaux, 57, Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Friday, December 28, 2018 at her residence. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Leslie "Les" Balls, 76, Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at his residence. Local Arrangements are under the direction of White Mortuary.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Dahlia Belle Mormon, 85, Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at her residence. Local Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

John Bryant Wolf, 88, Hazelton, Idaho passed away on Sunday, December 30, 2018 at his residence. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary.

Blair “Bob” Bobletz, 78 of Twin Falls passed away on Thursday December 27, 2018. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Tags

Load comments