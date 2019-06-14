{{featured_button_text}}

Carol Freiburger, 83 of Heyburn, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

Maxine Kay Boehm, 81 of Twin Falls, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”

Edward “Ed” Wayne Bryant, 83, of Buhl, died Friday, June 14, 2019 at a Buhl care facility. Service are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Dale Lynn Doman, a 78-year-old resident of Burley, died Friday, June 14, 2019, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.

