Charles Burl Coates, 98, of Twin Falls, formerly of Shoshone, passed away February 7, 2020 at Grace Assisted Living Center in Twin Falls. Funeral Services are pending and will be held in March. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Christiana L. Walgamott, 51, of Jerome passed away February 9, 2020 at her home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Norma Jean Newlan, 93, of Jerome passed away February 9, 2020 at a Twin Falls care facility. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
