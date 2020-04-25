Death Notices
Death Notices

Pedro Mendoza, 93, of Burley, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Rosetta Assisted Living in Burley. Arrangements are pending and have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Val R. Judd, 75, of Buhl, died Thursday, April 23, 2020 at his residence. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Floyd Lewis Cooper, 73, of Twin Falls, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Lucille L. Frame, 72, of Twin Falls, died Friday, April 24, 2020 at Desert View Care Center of Buhl, Idaho. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Emma Robinson, 85, of Glenns Ferry, Idaho, died Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Poplar Grove Assisted Living, in Glenns Ferry. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

