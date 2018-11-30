John Francis Morgan, 99, of Kimberly passed away Thursday, November 29th. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Lillian Heinrich, 92, of Rupert passed away Thursday, November 29, 2018 in Twin Falls, Idaho. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary in Rupert.
Janice Marie Edmunds, 74, of Shoshone, ID passed away November 25, 2018 due to injuries sustained in a car accident. Service arrangements will be announced by Zeyer Funeral Chapel in Nampa.
Mario Mendoza Santana, a 54-year-old Burley resident, passed away Thursday, Nov. 30, 2018, at his home in Burley. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home in Burley.
