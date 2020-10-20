Death Notices

Kenneth D. Holt, 81, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away at his home, October 17th, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Frank I. Fagundes, 72, of Jerome, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Twin Falls Manor. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
Michael James Lloyd, 71, of Jerome passed away October 17, 2020 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jeorme.
Marlene McGarrigle, 89, of Twin Falls passed away October 17, 2020 at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Richard Lee Shook, 60, of Jerome passed away October 14, 2020 in Rawlins, Wyoming. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Catherine “Cathi” Lynn Dunning, 74, of Jerome passed away October 15, 2020 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory.
Dulce Sedona, 36, of Appleton passed away October 18, 2020 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Benita Ann Goodheart, 68 of Twin Falls passed away on Wednesday October 14, 2020 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Marie Buttcane, 74, a resident of Richfield, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at her home in Richfield. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.
Dean Kenneth VanAmburg, 90, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at his home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending and are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Bob Maxwell, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at his home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending and are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Ken Helderman, Sr., 81, a resident of Boise and formerly of Richfield, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Boise. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.
Donna “Mickey” Heim, 78, of Twin Falls, died Monday, October 19, 2020, at Heritage Assisted Living. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Delbert Klundt, 75, of Twin Falls, died Friday, October 16, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.