Death Notices

Benita Ann Goodheart, 68 of Twin Falls passed away on Wednesday October 14, 2020 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Marie Buttcane, 74, a resident of Richfield, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at her home in Richfield. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

Dean Kenneth VanAmburg, 90, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at his home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending and are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Bob Maxwell, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at his home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending and are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Ken Helderman, Sr., 81, a resident of Boise and formerly of Richfield, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Boise. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.