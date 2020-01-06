Viola Bertha Saxton passed away December the 24, 2019. A memorial service will be held in the spring.Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Fern Haines, 86, of Filer, passed away January 3, 2020 at St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.net
Phyllis Callen, age 86, of Buhl, Idaho, passed away at home Friday morning, January 3rd. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
John "Johnny" Frank Borda, 60, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
Seth T Harper, 43, of Montana Formerly of Burley passed away Friday, January 3, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Phillip Loy Tippey, 81, of Buhl, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Agnes Julia Callow, 92 of Twin Falls, passed away on January 3, 2019 at Twin Falls Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”
