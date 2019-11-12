{{featured_button_text}}

Gertrude “Gert” Clarkson, 77, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at her home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Dorothy Mae Beazer, a 92-year-old resident of Burley, and a former longtime resident of Rupert, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Highland Estates Assisted Living in Burley.

Florencio Juarez- Aguilar, 83, Rupert, passed away Wednesday November 6, 2019 at Highland States, Burley, ID. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Jerry Sabala passed away at home Friday Nov 8, 2019. Graveside services will be held 12:00 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Rupert, Cemetery 450 North Meridian Rd. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Edna Margeret Hackman, 94, of Paul passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Countryside care and rehab. Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Paul Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

