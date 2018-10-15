Wilma Silvers Arnold, 67, formerly of Murtaugh, Idaho died Friday, October 5, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. At the present, no services are planned.
Kelly James Price, 51, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away Friday, October 12, 2018 in Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.
Patsey Ruth Lauridsen Cheney, 87, of Rexburg, Idaho, and formerly of Heyburn, died Saturday, October 13, 2018 in Rexburg. Funeral pending under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Bryce Campeau, 56, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on October 14, 2018. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Marilyn Bailey, 74, of Burley, Idaho passed away on Monday, October 15, 2018, in Burley. Arrangements under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.
Bennett, Lawrence Lee, age 75, of Mountain Home, formerly Hamilton, Montana, passed away on September 18, 2018. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, in Mountain Home.
