Phyllis Ellis, 82, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on September 17, 2018 with loving family at her side. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Ina Horejs, 90, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on September 17, 2018 with loving family at her side. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Wayne Bluemer, 86 of Jerome passed away Sept. 18, 2018 at a local care center. Services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Soyla Sprague, 58, of Burley, passed away Monday, September 17, 2018 at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.
