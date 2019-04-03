Eleanor “Jo” Avery, 80, of Buhl, died Tuesday, April 02, 2019 at a Twin Falls care facility. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Pete Schmidt, 84, of Jerome, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Boise. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
Daniel Isaac Sabin, 29, of Sun Valley, died Friday, March 29, 2019 at home. A Memorial Service is planned for later this spring. Friends may leave a condolence, share a memory or photo, and light a candle at www.woodriverchapel.com.
Monica May Gillette Rowe, 26, of Burley, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Services are under the care to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.