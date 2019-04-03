Try 3 months for $3

Eleanor “Jo” Avery, 80, of Buhl, died Tuesday, April 02, 2019 at a Twin Falls care facility. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Pete Schmidt, 84, of Jerome, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Boise. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Daniel Isaac Sabin, 29, of Sun Valley, died Friday, March 29, 2019 at home. A Memorial Service is planned for later this spring. Friends may leave a condolence, share a memory or photo, and light a candle at www.woodriverchapel.com.

Monica May Gillette Rowe, 26, of Burley, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Services are under the care to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.

