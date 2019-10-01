{{featured_button_text}}

Sharon A Rowe, 85, of Twin Falls passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 with Loving family at her side. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls

Roberta Wright, 66, of Jerome passed away on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at 1 p.m. with services to follow at 2 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home.

Nona M. Crystal, 87 year old Burley resident, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Cassia Regional Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

Eleanor DeKlotz, 87, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital in Boise, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Funeral arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Mary Jane Wright Carllise Heider, of Kimberly, passed away Saturday Sept. 30, 2019. Services are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

