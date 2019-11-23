{{featured_button_text}}

Lamont “Buzz” Lovejoy, 79, passed away on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 in Boise. Services arranged by Cloverdale Funeral Home.

Franklin Davis, 85, of Gooding, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at his home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Tags

Load comments