Eldon Gene Meyer, 68 of Jerome passed away at St. Luke’s Magic Valley on Thursday May 23, 2019. A gathering for family and friends will be held on Friday May 31, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Rosenau Funeral Home Community Room. Arrangements are under Rosenau Funeral Home.
William Troy Mounce, 77, of Buhl, passed away May 22, 2019 at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Anna Maria Kinsey, 83, of Twin Falls, passed away May 24, 2019 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”
