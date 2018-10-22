Noel Brent Bowcut, an 89-year-old resident of Burley, died Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, at his home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Guadalupe Bill, 71, of Kimberly passed away on Friday October 19, 2018. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Alma M. Hammond, 90, of Rupert passed away Sunday, October 21, 2018 at Countryside Care and Rehab. Funeral services are pending under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
June Jeanette Larsen, 80, of Jerome passed away Saturday, October 20, 2018 at the DeSano Place in Jerome. Services are pending and will be announced by White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.
Jose Maria Yrueta (Iruetaguena), 84, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Sunday, October 21, 2018 at his home in Gooding. No funeral services will be held. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Katherine A. Koch, 92, of Twin Falls passed away Sunday evening, October 21, 2018 at Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.