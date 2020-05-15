Death Notices

Charles “Jason” Reeder, 48, of Santaquin, Utah, formerly of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, May, 13, 2020 in Payson, Utah. Funeral Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Eldora O. Miller, 84, of Jerome, passed away Monday, May, 11, 2020 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Myrl J. Raines, 80, of Twin Falls, passed away Thursday, May, 14, 2020 at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Lois J. Lulow, 92 of Twin Falls, passed away, Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Bridgeview Estates. Services are pending and will be announced by Rosenau Funeral Home.
William “Butch” Raspellini, 39, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are pending the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
