Death Notices

Edna Fuller, 94, of Twin Falls passed away quietly at Twin Falls Manor on August 1, 2020. Arrangements are pending and under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home

Margaret Ann (Koonce) Luther, 84, a resident of Anderson Island, Washington and formerly of Fairfield, Idaho, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at her home. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Jayson Aaron Ball, the 15-year-old son of Aaron and Stephanie Maughan Ball of Rupert, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.