Brenda Jean Miller, 62, died Saturday, August 17, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com
Doris Jean Graves, 84, of Twin Falls, passed away on August 18, 2019, with loving family by her side. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Galdine Martinez, 64, Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Lois (Myrtle) Thomson, 89, of Heyburn, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019. Funeral and services are under the care of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
Steven Allen Madewell, a 53-year-old Hazelton resident, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Services are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.