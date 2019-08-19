{{featured_button_text}}

Brenda Jean Miller, 62, died Saturday, August 17, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com

Doris Jean Graves, 84, of Twin Falls, passed away on August 18, 2019, with loving family by her side. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Galdine Martinez, 64, Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Lois (Myrtle) Thomson, 89, of Heyburn, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019. Funeral and services are under the care of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

Steven Allen Madewell, a 53-year-old Hazelton resident, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Services are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments