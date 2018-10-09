Dawn Lenora Hickey, a 51-year-old resident of Heyburn, died Monday, October 8, 2018, at her residence. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Kenneth Easton, 83, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on October 08, 2018. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Clinton Warr, 65, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on October 08, 2018 with loving family by his side. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Sally Fristed, 84, of Twin Falls passed away on Monday October 8, 2018 at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Pauline Walker, age 90, formerly of Glenns Ferry, passed away on Tuesday, October 9, 2018, at a care center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, located at 500 No. 18th East, Mountain Home.
