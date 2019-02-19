Ernestine Rodriguez, 76, of Burley passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Cassia Regional Medical Center in Burley. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Mountain View Christian Center in Burley with a viewing one hour prior to the funeral. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Ramona Leola Moss, 75, of Paul passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at the mortuary and for one hour prior to the services. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Jeffery Lewis Davis, 58 of Jerome, died February 18, 2019 at his home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Nancy Marie Ignac, a 63-year-old resident of Rupert, died Monday, February 18, 2019, at her home. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home 1350 E. 16th Street in Burley. Friends may call Friday, February 22, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home and one hour prior the funeral.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.