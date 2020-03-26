Death Notices

Verlie M. Burch, 89, of Pocatello and formerly of Burley, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Pocatello. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

Alfonse Ingalls, Jr., 80, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”

Mary Blasius, 78, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 26, 2020, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Joyce L. Talbott, 85, of Buhl, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at a Twin Falls Care facility. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Debra F. Dockstader, 64, of Buhl, died Thursday, March 26, 2020 at her residence. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Elmer LaMar Sanders, 86, of Burley, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.