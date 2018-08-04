Joshua Stewart Byers, 24, of Gooding, Idaho died Thursday, August 2, 2018 at his home. Cremation is under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service ~ Gooding Chapel.
Colleen Rose Clawson Lamp, 81, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at her home in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.
JeNean Curtis, 81, of Twin Falls, passed away August 03, 2018 with loving family at her side. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Elizabeth Rose Bryan, 90, of Buhl, passed away Friday, August 3, 2018 at St. Luke's Magic Valley Hospital in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.
Cruz Herrera, 62, of Twin Falls, passed away early Saturday morning, August 4, 2018 at his home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
