Tom Boyer, 73, Melba, Idaho passed away on Sunday, September 30, 2018 doing what he loved to do. Services are under the direction of Cloverdale Funeral Home, Boise.

Josefina Zuniga Arredondo, a 79-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Wednesday, October 3, 2018, at her home. A funeral will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Kyle L McBride, 75, of Twin Falls passed away Tuesday, October 2, 2018 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Services will be held on Monday, October 8, 2018 at the Twin Falls Reformed Church 1631 Grandview Dr. Services are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Freddie Lee Griggs, 71, of Filer, passed away Tues., Oct. 2, 2018 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.

