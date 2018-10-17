Try 1 month for 99¢

Anna Margaret Parsons, a 91-year-old Heyburn resident, passed away Monday, October 15, 2018, at home in Heyburn. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Kelly James Price, 51, of Twin Falls passed away Friday, October 12, 2018 in Twin Falls. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.

Ronald Keith Anderson, 72, of Paul passed away Monday, October 15, 2018 at his home. Memorial services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 25, 2018 at Hansen Mortuary. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Mark Thompson Merrill, 69, of Soldotna, Alaska formerly of Idaho passed away Wednesday, October 10, 2018 in Anchorage, Alaska. Local services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

