Florence Benedict, 86, of Twin Falls, died Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at Alpine Manor, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.
LeRoy Jenkins, 94, of Buhl, died Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at Rosetta Assisted Living, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.
Kathleen Bakewell, 98, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at Ashley Manor in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Katherine Rae Sherman, 74, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at her home in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.