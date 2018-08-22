Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Florence Benedict, 86, of Twin Falls, died Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at Alpine Manor, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.

LeRoy Jenkins, 94, of Buhl, died Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at Rosetta Assisted Living, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.

Kathleen Bakewell, 98, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at Ashley Manor in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Katherine Rae Sherman, 74, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at her home in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

