Dale Edward Bodily, a 92-year-old resident of Burley, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Juanita Kingler, an 81-year-old resident of Burley, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Larry Ray Adams, 82 of Rupert passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Funeral services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Ernest Lewis Ramos Jr., 38 of Burley passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 in Boise. Funeral services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
John William Brodeen, 79, of Twin Falls, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. Services are under the direction of Parke’s Funeral Home in Twin Falls.
John Lee Henstock, 77 of Twin Falls passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019. Arrangements will be announced by Rosenau Funeral Home.
