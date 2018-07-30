Nanette H. Woodland, an 89-year-old resident of Burley, died Sunday, July 29, 2018, at her home. Arrangements have been place in the care of Rasmussen Funeral Home of Burley.
Angela Maria Sanchez, 60, of Jerome died July 21, 2018. Services are under the direction of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Anastasio Arriaga, 89, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Monday, July 30, 2018 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Jerry Lee Jones, age 69, of Wendell, passed away at the Idaho Veterans Medical Center, in Boise on Sunday, July 29, 2018. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, located at 500 N 18th East, in Mountain Home.
Gale Robert Ward, 87, of Elba passed away Friday, July 27, 2018 in Pocatello, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Henry William “Bill” Smith, 71, a resident of Hagerman passed away on July 19, 2018 at his home in Hagerman. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Tom Hughes, 78, passed away on Sunday, July 29, 2018 at a medical center in Pocatello, ID. Private services will take place at a later date. Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com
