Death Notices

Katheryn Anna Hess , 86, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at her home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Frank Lewis Rowe, 82, of Kimberly, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020. At his wish there will be no services. Cremation is under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.