Death Notices

Garrison James Merrell, 24, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Portneuf Regional Medical Center in Pocatello. Services will be held at some time in the future and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary in Rupert.

Rollo Harrison, of Burley, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at his home. Funeral services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home. https://www.morrisonpayne.com//

Verl Green, of Burley, passed away Sunday, September13, 2020 at his home. Funeral services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home. https://www.morrisonpayne.com//

Jeanne M. Bluemer, 89, of Jerome, passed away September 13, 2020 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Leann Loveland, of Burley, died September 14, 2020, services are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, www.coltrinmortuary.com

Frank M. Baum, 84, of Twin Falls, passed away September 14, 2020 at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Marilu Van Diest, 56, passed away suddenly at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center on Sunday, September 13, 2020. At this time, the family has requested no public services at this time. Arrangement under the direction of the Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.