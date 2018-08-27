Subscribe for 33¢ / day

James Edward Sisson, 68, of Buhl, passed away Sunday, August 26, 2018 at his home in Buhl. Arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.

Valerie Fish, 31, of Twin Falls, passed away Saturday afternoon, August 25, 2018 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Ella Mae Marie Gilster, 91, of Twin Falls, passed away Thursday, August 23, 2018 at the Harmony Place in Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.

Tags

Load comments