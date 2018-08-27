James Edward Sisson, 68, of Buhl, passed away Sunday, August 26, 2018 at his home in Buhl. Arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.
Valerie Fish, 31, of Twin Falls, passed away Saturday afternoon, August 25, 2018 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Ella Mae Marie Gilster, 91, of Twin Falls, passed away Thursday, August 23, 2018 at the Harmony Place in Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.