Ron Zemke, 70-year-old Heyburn resident, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Linda LaVaughn Bulcher, 72 of Twin Falls, passed away August 13, 2019. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Clifford LeRoy Witherspoon, 79, of Buhl, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at his residence. Cremation is pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
