Death Notices

Debra M. Williams, a 68-year-old resident of Paul, passed away at her home on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Willard Kent Smith, 81, of Burley, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Pamela Jean Erling, 61, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at a local hospital. Services are under the direction of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Please visit whitereynoldschapel.com to pay your condolences.
The Reverend Bryon Lee Sunderman, age 63, of Kimberly, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020.Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Jack Dean Scott, 89, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at his residence. Services are under the direction of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Please visit whitereynoldschapel.com to pay your condolences.
Ronald Bowser, 60, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the direction of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Please visit whitereynoldschapel.com to pay your condolences.
Norman “Norm” Lee Stombaugh 79, of Buhl, died Monday, August 24, 2020, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
