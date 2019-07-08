{{featured_button_text}}

Arthur John Dunford, 96, of Twin Falls passed away on Saturday July 6, 2019 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

June Marion Drage, a 95-year-old Heyburn resident, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at her home in Heyburn. Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Ross Lamont Arrington, 85, of Twin Falls passed away, Monday, July 7, 2019 at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

