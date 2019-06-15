Vernon Dean Stephens, a 77-year-old resident of Heyburn, died Monday, June 13, 2019, in Twin Falls Idaho. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Dawn Louise Roberts, 84, formerly of Buhl passed away June 11, 2019 in Ivins, Utah. Funeral services will be held at the Ivins 1st Ward Chapel on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a viewing at 9:30 a.m.
Gail Marie Hancock, 76, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Joanne Mambert, 79, of twin falls passed away June 14, 2019. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Phebe June Davids, a 90-year-old resident of Burley, died Thursday, June 13, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, at Arimo Cemetery in Arimo, Idaho. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
