Charles Legg, 59, of Twin Falls passed away September 11, 2019 with Loving family at his side. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Marvin G. Balis, 92, of Pocatello, Idaho died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at Pocatello Veterans Home in Pocatello, ID. Arrangements are under the care of Wood River Chapel. Friends may leave a condolence, share a memory or photo, and light a candle at www.woodriverchapel.com.
