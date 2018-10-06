Try 1 month for 99¢

Frances Hendricks, 82, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away Friday, October 5, 2018 with loving family by her side. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Glenn Junior Barth, 91, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully October 3, with loving family at his side. Funeral Services are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Virginia Williams, 78, of Twin Falls, died Saturday, October 6, 2018 at home. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.

Tags

Load comments