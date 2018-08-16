Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Ray M. Aufderheide, 66, of Filer, passed away Thursday, August 16, 2018 at St Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are under the care of Reynolds Funeral Chapel Twin Falls.

Julia Mae Chapman, 85, of Kimberly, died Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Reynolds Funeral Chapel Of Twin Falls.

Jeanie Kline, 76, of Twin Falls, died Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Cremation is under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.

C. Lavar Peterson, 90, of Wendell, died August 15, 2018 at his residence. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

