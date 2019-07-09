Jessie Bingham, 72, formerly of Rupert, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 in Twin Falls. Funeral services will be held today at 11 a.m., at Hansen Mortuary. A viewing for family and friends will be held at 10 a.m., also at the mortuary. Funeral services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Randy W. Price, 65, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 with loving family by his side. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Ross Arrington, 85 of Twin Falls passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. A Graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11 a.m., at Sunset Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Alberta Lenora Cozad, 88, of Shoshone, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Lincoln County Care Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
