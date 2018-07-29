Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Gale Robert, 87, of Elba passed away Friday, July 27, 2018 in Pocatello, Idaho. Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 2, 2018 at the Elba Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Jacke Hugh Hageman, 84, of Gooding, Idaho died Sunday at his home. Cremation is under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Tags

Load comments