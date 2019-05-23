NaJean Dutry, 81, of Twin Falls passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at her home. A gathering of family and friends will be on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m., at Rosenau Funeral Home. Services will be on Saturday June 1, 2019 at Rosenau Funeral Home at 10 a.m.
Raymond Roberson, 60, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Merriam “Babe” Evelyn Hill, 92, of Jerome, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at a Twin Falls hospital. Services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Donna Jo Zollinger, a 92-year-old Sublett resident, died Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Maple Springs Assisted Living in Brigham City, Utah. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Harriette Lorraine Batelaan, a 61-year-old Burley resident, died Thursday, May 23, 2019, at her home in Burley. Pending arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.