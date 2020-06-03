Death Notices
Death Notices

Death Notices

Clair Hough, 88, of Rupert formerly of CA passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at her home. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Mary L. Gill, 73, of Bruneau, passed away at St Alphonsus Hospital in Boise on May 31, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel. www.rostfuneral.com

Jean Cook, 94, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Stonebridge Assisted Care in Hagerman. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Gerald Mowery, 84, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Stonebridge Assisted Care in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Robin Davis, 42, of Buhl, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at her residence. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Father Andrew Baumgartner, 86, of Jerome, passed away June 2, 2020 at his residence. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Gerald “Jerry” F. Padgett, 78, of Mountain Home, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Twin Falls Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com

Gerald White, 83 of Twin Falls passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

