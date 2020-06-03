Death Notices

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Clair Hough, 88, of Rupert formerly of CA passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at her home. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Mary L. Gill, 73, of Bruneau, passed away at St Alphonsus Hospital in Boise on May 31, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel. www.rostfuneral.com

Jean Cook, 94, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Stonebridge Assisted Care in Hagerman. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Gerald Mowery, 84, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Stonebridge Assisted Care in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Robin Davis, 42, of Buhl, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at her residence. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Father Andrew Baumgartner, 86, of Jerome, passed away June 2, 2020 at his residence. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.