Gerald “Jerry” L. Noble, 66, of Rupert, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at his home. Public services for Jerry will be announced at a later time. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Gordon E. Graham, 82, of Jerome, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at a local care facility. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. To share memories please visit www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Richard Paul Cobbley, 76, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 in Pocatello, Idaho. There are no public services planned at this time. Service arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
