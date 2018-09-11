Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Wendell Wilcox, 78, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on September 10, 2018 with loving family by his side. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.

Raymond Eugene Gladfelder, a 77-year-old Burley resident, died Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley. Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

