Dr. Richard F. Fairchild, 89, of Kimberly and formerly of Ohio, died April 11, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Larry Stone, 68, of Buhl, Idaho passed away March 26, 2019 at home surrounded by family and friends. A Celebration of Life, Open House Potluck, will be held from 3 p.m. until 5pm, Friday, April 26, 2019 at Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. North, Twin Falls. Parking is available at Magic Valley High School. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Judy A. Mraz, 76, of Buhl, died Friday, April 12, 2019 at a Twin Falls hospital. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

