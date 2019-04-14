Dr. Richard F. Fairchild, 89, of Kimberly and formerly of Ohio, died April 11, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Larry Stone, 68, of Buhl, Idaho passed away March 26, 2019 at home surrounded by family and friends. A Celebration of Life, Open House Potluck, will be held from 3 p.m. until 5pm, Friday, April 26, 2019 at Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. North, Twin Falls. Parking is available at Magic Valley High School. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Judy A. Mraz, 76, of Buhl, died Friday, April 12, 2019 at a Twin Falls hospital. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.