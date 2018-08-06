Cruz Silva Herrera, Jr., 62, of Twin Falls passed away Saturday, August 4, 2018 in Twin Falls. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Betty Baxter, 94, of Boise, died Saturday, August 4, 2018. Arrangements are pending with the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel.
Nancy Lou Livingston, 76, of Twin Falls, died Saturday, August 4, 2018 at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of White Mortuary, Twin Falls.
Hubert F. Bluteau, 91, of Filer, Idaho passed away Saturday evening, August 4, 2018 at Grace Assisted Living Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
