Arturo Esteban Guadarrama Guadarrama, 60, of Jerome, died from injuries sustained in an accident on Dec. 26, 2019. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Kathy L. Bailey, 65, of Burley, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at Parke View Care & Rehabilitation Center in Burley. Funeral services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.

John Reese, 55, of Richfield passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Dennis W. Boer, 74, of Jerome passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Michael Wayne Paton, 69, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at White Mortuary. wwwwhitemortuary.com.

