Death Notices

Don W. Rowe, 73, of Twin Falls, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at home. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com

Dorothy Stansbury, 90, passed away Thursday June 25, 2020 at Pocatello. Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday June 30, 2020 at Methodist Church, 605 H Street Rupert, Idaho. A burial will take place on Wednesday July 1, 2020 at Cloverdale Boise Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Martha Jean Martin, 83, of Jerome passed away June 29, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Dustin Ransom, 30, passed away at his home on June 26, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the directions of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Don Luker, 68, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away quietly at his home, June 29, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.