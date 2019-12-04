{{featured_button_text}}

Kurt Essig, 57, of Jerome, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Edmund G. Gyurkey, 90, of Bellevue, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Connie J. Kepler, 79, of Twin Falls, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

