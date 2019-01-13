Try 1 month for 99¢

Robert S. Fairbrother, 58, of Jerome, died Saturday, January 12, 2019 at his residence. Services are pending under the direction of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Geraldine Elaine Tanner, 87, of Jerome, died Saturday, January 12, 2019 at a Twin Falls Care center. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

